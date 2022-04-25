Petronas to be title partner of TVS Racing

Sports Reporter April 25, 2022 20:51 IST

The team will don a new livery as part of the alliance effective this season

New beginning: K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, Senior General Manager, Group Strategic Communications, Petronas and the Petronas TVS Racing Team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai: TVS Motor Company, on Monday, announced an agreement with Petronas, an alliance that will see the energy company become the title partner of TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team. Rebranded as ‘Petronas TVS Racing Team’, the outfit will don a new livery as part of the alliance effective this season. Petronas is also set to supply its high-performance engine oil, Petronas Sprinta, to the team that will participate in road-racing, supercross, and rally formats of racing, including the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). K.N. Radhakrishnan, director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said: “We are delighted to have Petronas as our partner for TVS Racing. Petronas comes with many progressive technological solutions, backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident that Petronas’ global expertise and solid presence in motorsports, combined with TVS Racing’s four decades of strong racing heritage, will take us to greater heights.” Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice-President and CEO Downstream Petronas, said: “Petronas lubricants have a solid track record in global motorsport events, and we are proud to support TVS Racing’s ambitions.”



