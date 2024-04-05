GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Russell says Hamilton exit will give Mercedes fresh start

April 05, 2024 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - Suzuka, Japan

AFP
Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. File

Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

George Russell believes Mercedes can start with "a fresh sheet of paper" without Lewis Hamilton and says their relationship has improved since his Ferrari-bound team-mate announced he is leaving after this season.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton made the shock announcement in February that he is quitting Mercedes after 11 years to replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

Mercedes have yet to name Hamilton's successor but Russell will remain with the Silver Arrows next season.

The 26-year-old British driver told AFP that he thinks the move will be good for Hamilton and will also allow Mercedes to move on.

"I think a change for him is positive, a change for us is positive," he said ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

"It's a fresh sheet of paper. Sometimes when you have so much success from the past, you're leaning on all of the experience of those winning days.

"But the days today are different."

Russell said he was "surprised, same as everyone else" when he heard about Hamilton's move, but he thinks the early announcement has brought "clarity" to the situation.

He said Hamilton's impending exit has done nothing to weaken their working relationship.

"If anything, I could argue that things are better, to be honest," said Russell.

"Of course, we're in a different situation but I think Lewis has been very rational and constructive and objective when we're talking with the team, with the feedback.

"That's only a positive," he said.

Title ambitions

Several drivers have been linked with a move to replace Hamilton at Mercedes next season.

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen is reportedly top of team principal Toto Wolff's wish list.

Highly rated young Italian F2 driver Kimi Antonelli and Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, have also been mentioned.

Russell said he has "made my preference clear" to Mercedes chiefs and believes he can become world champion with the team.

"I believe in Mercedes, I believe in myself," he said.

"It's a long journey but I believe we'll all get our chance at one point."

Mercedes have endured a poor start to the season, with Wolff saying "nobody feels positive" after both cars failed to finish the Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Hamilton had engine failure while Russell escaped unscathed from a heavy crash late in the race as the team finished out of the points for the first time in 62 races.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was penalised for his part in the crash after stewards found he had made a potentially dangerous move with Russell behind him.

Russell said not punishing the Spaniard would have "opened up a can of worms for the rest of the season".

"We're role models to the younger generation of drivers, and I think it would have been the wrong message," he said.

Related Topics

Formula One

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.