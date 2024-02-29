GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner cleared following probe

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr. Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed,” said Red Bull GmbH

February 29, 2024 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST

Reuters
File picture of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner during testing in Bahrain ahead of the 2024 season. Horner was cleared of allegations of inappropriate behaviour following an investigation

File picture of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner during testing in Bahrain ahead of the 2024 season. Horner was cleared of allegations of inappropriate behaviour following an investigation | Photo Credit: Reuters

Christian Horner is expected to remain as principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing after the team dismissed allegations of inappropriate behavior following an investigation.

Austria-based Red Bull GmbH, which owns the Formula One team, launched the independent investigation earlier this month after a female colleague complained about Horner, 50.

Red Bull, in a statement issued Wednesday, said: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr. Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal.

"Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

"Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Horner has been at the helm of the F1 team since 2005.

Red Bull has won six constructors championships and seven drivers championships. Max Verstappen has won the past three drivers titles, and he teamed with Sergio Perez in 2023 to win all but one of the circuit's 22 races.

The new season begins March 2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

