Racing Team India all set for 24 Hours of Le Mans

The car will be prepared and run by Eurasia Motorsport

Racing Team India is set to become the first all-Indian-driver team to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after having been granted a provisional entry for this year’s edition of the twice-round-the-clock classic.

The team, consisting of Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao, will compete in the LMP2-AM category.

The #74 car will be prepared and run by Eurasia Motorsport, making it a true-blue Asian effort.

“It’s a proud moment not just for our team, but for our nation as a whole. Racing at Le Mans with an Indian team is a dream I have nurtured since 2009 when I first visited the Circuit de la Sarthe,” said Narain.

He thanked the sponsors and partners and especially the ACO and the Asian Le Mans Series team.

Support

“This would not have been possible without their support. It’s been a long time coming but finally we’re all set to put Indian motorsport on the global endurance racing map.”

Racing Team India made its debut last month, competing in the Asian Le Mans Series where it finished fifth.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 89th running of the race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, is scheduled for August 21 and 22.