Plans in place to invest heavily in the Indian Racing League

March 30, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A Capex of ₹200 crore for safety equipment and street circuit infrastructure and an annual investment of ₹50 crore for marketing and operations form part of plans to invest heavily in the Indian Racing League, says Racing Promotions Private Limited Chairman & MD Akhil Reddy.

“We are determined to take IRL to the next level as we see it as an opportunity for aspiring drivers to showcase their skills on a national platform with broadcast on the biggest sports network in the country,” Akhil said in a chat with The Hindu.

“We will try and remove the barriers to entry into motorsports by building an ecosystem at the grassroots for karting and sim (simulated) racing,” he said. “IRL’s journey has been very challenging to say the least, but fun nonetheless. It has just begun and fresh, is still very exciting, and still very much day zero, and lots more to achieve,” he said.

“The plan is to continue building on the success of season 1. We also intend to launch other championships like the formula regional championship and Formula 4 Indian championship,” he said.

Future plans

On the way things shaped up in the Hyderabad edition, he said, “What is important is how we bounced back to execute the first ever street circuit race in India. There were a few minor teething issues, and because it is a street circuit, we wanted to make sure there are no glitches, and instead ran the first weekend as just practice with no races.”

On the future of IRL, he said, “The league will be one of many IPs launched by Racing promotions, with focus on the grassroots, particularly in karting and sim racing,” he said.