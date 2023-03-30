HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plans in place to invest heavily in the Indian Racing League

Efforts on to build an ecosystem at the grassroots to make the sport more accessible

March 30, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Mr. Akhil Reddy, Chairman & MD, Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL).

Mr. Akhil Reddy, Chairman & MD, Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Capex of ₹200 crore for safety equipment and street circuit infrastructure and an annual investment of ₹50 crore for marketing and operations form part of plans to invest heavily in the Indian Racing League, says Racing Promotions Private Limited Chairman & MD Akhil Reddy.

“We are determined to take IRL to the next level as we see it as an opportunity for aspiring drivers to showcase their skills on a national platform with broadcast on the biggest sports network in the country,” Akhil said in a chat with The Hindu.

“We will try and remove the barriers to entry into motorsports by building an ecosystem at the grassroots for karting and sim (simulated) racing,” he said. “IRL’s journey has been very challenging to say the least, but fun nonetheless. It has just begun and fresh, is still very exciting, and still very much day zero, and lots more to achieve,” he said.

“The plan is to continue building on the success of season 1. We also intend to launch other championships like the formula regional championship and Formula 4 Indian championship,” he said.

Future plans

On the way things shaped up in the Hyderabad edition, he said, “What is important is how we bounced back to execute the  first ever street circuit race in India. There were a few minor teething issues, and because it is a street circuit, we wanted to make sure there are no glitches, and instead ran the first weekend as just practice with no races.”

On the future of IRL, he said, “The league will be one of many IPs launched by Racing promotions, with focus on the grassroots, particularly in karting and sim racing,” he said.

Related Topics

motor racing / investments

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.