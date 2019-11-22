Motorsport

MRF Challenge | Good day for Michelangelo Amendola

At home: Michelangelo Amendola did not let a prolonged absence from the track affect his performance on Thursday.

Wins both races from difficult positions.

Belgian teenager Michelangelo Amendola won both the races on Friday in the eighth edition of the FIA-approved MRF Challenge international series at the Dubai Autodrome.

The 17-year-old displayed rare character to win both races from difficult positions. In the first race that he started form pole, dropped to third after a wheel-spin as the lights went off before taking a win. And in the next race, he made places from sixth on the reverse grid to take the chequered flag despite stalling his car at Turn-1 in the very first lap.

The race was marked by a Safety Car period following a collision between Aussie Dylan Young and Indian-American Yuven Sunderamoorthy in the first lap.

“I am happy to win both races today. In the morning, I lost places at the start due to a wheel-spin as I did not let go of the clutch, and then had to fight my way into the lead. In the second race, I started sixth on the reverse grid, stalled my car after someone made contact from behind at Turn-1 in the first lap. Luckily, I managed to start the car and then made places to win,” said a delighted Amendola.

India’s Chetan Korada finished ninth and last after a spin in the eighth lap even as he was putting in consistent laps. But In the second race he finished seventh.

The results: Race-1 (10 laps): 1. Michelangelo Amendola (Belgium); 2. Joshua Mason (Great Britain); 3. Dylan Young (Australia). Race-2: 1. Amendola; 2. Mason; 3. Manaf Hijjawi (Jordan).

Qualifying (top 4): 1. Amendola (01:58.409); 2. Mason (01:58.499); 3. Young (01:58.518); 4. Largim Ali (Denmark) (01:58.527).

