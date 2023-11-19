HamberMenu
MOTORSPORTS | Ruhaan Alva wears the LGB Formula 4 crown

November 19, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Coimbatore

Rayan Rozario
The LGB Formula 4 winners (L-R) Tijl Rao, Ruhaan Alva, Dark Don Racing Team Principal Afsar, Arya Singh and India’s former F-1 racer Narain Karthikeyan.

The LGB Formula 4 winners (L-R) Tijl Rao, Ruhaan Alva, Dark Don Racing Team Principal Afsar, Arya Singh and India’s former F-1 racer Narain Karthikeyan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a lot of sweat and toil, Ruhaan Alva of MSport went home pleased as punch having sealed the LGB Formula 4 title with a tally of 82 points in the final round of the 26th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday.

The Bengaluru youngster enjoyed a solid 20-point lead over his nearest rival, Arya Singh of Kolkata, going into the final day. He was obviously relaxed but, things changed overnight as Dark Don Racing’s Arya was back in contention for the title after his team appealed to the Indian Motor Sports Appeal Court (IMSAC).

It all happened in the penultimate round last month when the post event scrutiny saw the racers’ point docked for a technical infringement and that saw them slip down the points table.

It did not matter much for Ruhaan as he believed in his driving ability. Going into the last race of the day, he kept a cool head under pressure to finish second, behind Dark Don’s Tijil, for the title.

“I always knew it’s not going to be easy and that it will all go to the final race. I am pleased to have sealed the title in a field that had some young guns,” said an elated Ruhaan after the race.

Interestingly, there was a tie for the second spot, with Dark Don Racing boys Arya and Tijil finishing with 71 points apiece.

Arjun S. Nair, as expected, was crowned the JK Tyre Novice Cup champion. He was in command right through the season and was as thrilled as Ruhaan to finish on top of the championship table with 82 points.

The results (provisional): LGB Formula 4: 1. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) 28:19.852, 2. Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 28:22.808, 3. Mira Erda (MSport) 28:25.478.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: 1. Arjun S. Nair (Momentum Motorsport) 10:07.713, 2. Neythan McPherson (Momentum Motorsport) 10:07.754, 3. Jigar Muni 10:10.095.

JK Tyre Presents RE Continental GT Cup: 1. Anish Shetty 13:17.302, 2. Abhishek Vasudev 13:18.817, 3. MD Samrul Zubair 13:19.706.

JK Tyre Presents 250 Cup (10 laps): 1. Sarvesh Balappa 15:49.274, 2. Sachin Jothees 15:53.109, 3. S. Govindharaj 15:53.250.

