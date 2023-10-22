HamberMenu
MOTORSPORTS | Rajiv Sethu crowned champion in premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category

MOTORCYCLING | Vignesh Goud of Race’ists Motorcycle Club (Novice-Stock 165cc) and Lani Zena Fernandez of RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate (Girls-Stock 165cc) also clinch the national titles

October 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
Rajiv Sethu became the National champion in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category at the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National motorcycle racing championship at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Rajiv Sethu became the National champion in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category at the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National motorcycle racing championship at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) on Sunday, October 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Though he was denied a ninth-straight win, the 25-year-old Rajiv Sethu won the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category in the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here on Sunday.

Also clinching the National titles were Vignesh Goud of Race’ists Motorcycle Club (Novice-Stock 165cc) and Lani Zena Fernandez of RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate (Girls-Stock 165cc).

The championship standings in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category were not declared pending settlement of a disputed result in the fourth round.

Even as Sethu, nursing an injured left shoulder, delivered a third-straight rider championship to his team RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate, it was young Sarthak Chavan, the 16-year-old from the Petronas TVS Racing stable, who scripted a stirring win after starting from P17. He passed a flagging Sethu on the last lap for the biggest victory of his blossoming National championship career.

Provisional results (all 8 laps unless mentioned): National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open: Race-2: 1. Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) 14:59.041s; 2. Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing) 14:59.566; 3. Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 14:59.656.

Pro-Stock 165cc Open: Race-2 (5 laps): 1. Rajiv 9:55.075; 2. Sarthak 9:56.286; 3. Chiranth Vishwanath (Petronas TVS Racing) 9:57.533; Rider champion: Not declared pending enquiry; Team champion: Not declared pending enquiry.

Novice (Stock 165cc): Race-2 (6 laps): 1. Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing) 12:56.237; 2. Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (AS Motorsports) 12:56.400; 3. Aadit Shah (Axor Sparks Racing) 12:56.667.

Girls (Stock 165cc, 3 laps): 1. Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 6:40.083; 2. Nadine Faith Balaji (Alpha Racing) 6:54.558; 3. Adlin Seles (Alpha Racing) 7:00.642.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: NSF 250R Open: Race-2: 1. Kavin Quintal 15:09.312; 2. Johann Reeves Emmanuel 15:14.912; 3. P. Mohsin 15:14.974.

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Open (301-400cc, RR 310): Race-2 (6 laps): 1. Chiranth 11:39.641; 2. Romario John 11:40.117; 3. G. Balaji 11:40.157.

Media (Apache RTR): Race-1 (5 laps): 1. Joel Kolathoor Raju 11:19.208; 2. Alshin K. Thomas 11:19.312; 3. Ananya Awasthi 11:19.646.

Race-2 (5 laps): 1. Alshin 11:15.520; 2. Joel 11:15.642; 3. Punya Prasun Sharma 11:21.399.

