MOTORSPORTS | New karting track at Sriperumbudur to be opened later this year

January 20, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

India’s latest CIK (world body for karting)-approved track, measuring about 1.2kms, is all set for inauguration later this year at the Madras International Circuit, Sriperumbudur, according to Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) vice-president Vicky Chandhok,.

Speaking at the MMSC Awards Function here on Saturday when the winners of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle and car racing championships were honoured, Chandhok said: “We are proud to announce that the CIK-approved karting track will be inaugurated later this year.

“The track is being built at a cost of about Rs. 16 crore, and we have received all the necessary approvals from CIK. This is a natural progression after our MIC racetrack received Grade-2 certification from FIA.”

Chief guest Arun Mammen, vice-chairman and managing director, MRF Tyres, said: “MRF has been India’s leading tyre company for four decades, and continues to be the pioneer in developing and supporting motorsport not just in India, but also globally.

“It is a matter of pride that we won back-to-back European Rally Championship in 2022 and 2023 with tyres developed and manufactured in India. Also, MRF tyre is the choice for events not only in India, but also World-wide like the FIA South American Rally Championship, and the National Rally championship in Uruguay, Paraguay, Australia and New Zealand.”

Ajit Thomas, president, MMSC, said: “We appreciate the support from MRF Tyres and also TVS and Honda India. We made some upgrades, especially with regard to the timing equipment. We hope to inaugurate the CIK-approved international standard karting track later this year.”

MMSC secretary Manoj Dalal proposed a vote of thanks.

The National champions: 2-Wheeler racing: Pro-Stock 301-400cc: Rider Champion: Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate). Team Champion: Petronas TVS Racing. Manufacturer champion: Yamaha.

Pro-Stock 165cc: Rider: KY Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing). Team: Petronas TVS Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha.

Novice (Stock 165cc): Rider: Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club). Team: Axor Sparks Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha.

Girls (Stock 165cc): Rider: Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate). Team: Alpha Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha.

TVS Open (Apache RR 310): Rider: Chiranth Vishwanath.

TVS Girls (Apache RTR 200): Rider: Nithila Das.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – Open (NSF 250R): Rider: Kavin Quintal.

4-Wheeler racing: MRF Formula 2000: Driver: Sandeep Kumar.

MRF Formula 1600: Driver: Chetan Surineni.

Indian Touring Cars: Driver: Gurunath Meiyappan (Race Concepts). Team: Race Concepts.

Indian Junior Touring Cars: Driver: Deepak Ravikumar (Team Performance Racing). Team: DTS Racing.

Super Stock: Driver: T. S. Diljith (DTS Racing). Team: Redline Racing.

Formula LGB 1300: Driver: Diljith. Team: DTS Racing.

MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios): Driver: Angad Matharo (Redline Racing).