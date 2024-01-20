GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MOTORSPORTS | New karting track at Sriperumbudur to be opened later this year

Winners of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle and car racing championships honoured at awards function

January 20, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
The winners: Chetan Surineni, T. S. Diljith, Lani Zena Fernandez, K. Y. Ahamed, Arun Mammen (vice-chairman and MD, MRF Tyres), Sandeep Kumar, Deepak Ravikumar, Angad Matharoo and Vignesh Goud.

The winners: Chetan Surineni, T. S. Diljith, Lani Zena Fernandez, K. Y. Ahamed, Arun Mammen (vice-chairman and MD, MRF Tyres), Sandeep Kumar, Deepak Ravikumar, Angad Matharoo and Vignesh Goud. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s latest CIK (world body for karting)-approved track, measuring about 1.2kms, is all set for inauguration later this year at the Madras International Circuit, Sriperumbudur, according to Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) vice-president Vicky Chandhok,.

Speaking at the MMSC Awards Function here on Saturday when the winners of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle and car racing championships were honoured, Chandhok said: “We are proud to announce that the CIK-approved karting track will be inaugurated later this year.

“The track is being built at a cost of about Rs. 16 crore, and we have received all the necessary approvals from CIK. This is a natural progression after our MIC racetrack received Grade-2 certification from FIA.”

Chief guest Arun Mammen, vice-chairman and managing director, MRF Tyres, said: “MRF has been India’s leading tyre company for four decades, and continues to be the pioneer in developing and supporting motorsport not just in India, but also globally.

“It is a matter of pride that we won back-to-back European Rally Championship in 2022 and 2023 with tyres developed and manufactured in India. Also, MRF tyre is the choice for events not only in India, but also World-wide like the FIA South American Rally Championship, and the National Rally championship in Uruguay, Paraguay, Australia and New Zealand.”

Ajit Thomas, president, MMSC, said: “We appreciate the support from MRF Tyres and also TVS and Honda India. We made some upgrades, especially with regard to the timing equipment. We hope to inaugurate the CIK-approved international standard karting track later this year.”

MMSC secretary Manoj Dalal proposed a vote of thanks.

The National champions: 2-Wheeler racing: Pro-Stock 301-400cc: Rider Champion: Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate). Team Champion: Petronas TVS Racing. Manufacturer champion: Yamaha.

Pro-Stock 165cc: Rider: KY Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing). Team: Petronas TVS Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha.

Novice (Stock 165cc): Rider: Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club). Team: Axor Sparks Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha.

Girls (Stock 165cc): Rider: Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate). Team: Alpha Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha.

TVS Open (Apache RR 310): Rider: Chiranth Vishwanath.

TVS Girls (Apache RTR 200): Rider: Nithila Das.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – Open (NSF 250R): Rider: Kavin Quintal.

4-Wheeler racing: MRF Formula 2000: Driver: Sandeep Kumar.

MRF Formula 1600: Driver: Chetan Surineni.

Indian Touring Cars: Driver: Gurunath Meiyappan (Race Concepts). Team: Race Concepts.

Indian Junior Touring Cars: Driver: Deepak Ravikumar (Team Performance Racing). Team: DTS Racing.

Super Stock: Driver: T. S. Diljith (DTS Racing). Team: Redline Racing.

Formula LGB 1300: Driver: Diljith. Team: DTS Racing.

MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios): Driver: Angad Matharo (Redline Racing).

