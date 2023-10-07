MOTORSPORTS | Double delight for Arya Singh as he wards of senior teammate Diljith

October 07, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Coimbatore

Arya Singh of Dark Don Racing completed a sweet double in the LGB Formula 4 class on the opening day of round two of the 26th JK Tyre National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway circuit here on Saturday.

The focus was on championship leader Tijil Rao. The young gun from Dark Don Racing was expected to fire on a rather hot day. But his teammate Arya did one better from the start.

Starting from P3 in the opening race, Arya had the race under his control despite the best efforts of his senior teammate T.S. Diljith, who did gain the lead only to lose it midway through. The safety car arrival added to the pressure for Arya but he kept his cool when it mattered most to take the chequered flag.

The second race was as good as the first. Dilijth turned on the heat for the most part, but Arya cashed in on the safety car arrival to take the lead and, with it, score a delightful double.

The results (provisional): LGB Formula 4: Race 1: Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) 21:21.356; 2. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing) 21:22:914; 3. Ruhaan Alva 21:26.671.

Race 2: 1. Arya 22:09.690; 2. Diljith 22:10.104; 3. Ruhaan 22:11.147.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Arjun S. Nair (Momentum Motorsports) 15:04:770; 2. Joel Joseph (DTS Racing) 15:06.532; 3. Jamie Jamshed Shaw (Momentum Motorsports) 15:09.944.

JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: Race 1: Md. Samuel Zubair 13:45.394; 2. Jagadeesh Nagaraj 13:45.755; 3. Abhishek Vasudev 13:45.860.