HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MOTORSPORTS | Double delight for Arya Singh as he wards of senior teammate Diljith

JK Tyre National Racing Championship | The focus was on championship leader Tijil Rao, but Arya does one better from the start

October 07, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Coimbatore

Rayan Rozario
Dark Don Racing stars Arya Singh, centre, T.S. Diljith, left, and Ruhaan Alva on the podium in the opening race for LGB Formula 4 cars.

Dark Don Racing stars Arya Singh, centre, T.S. Diljith, left, and Ruhaan Alva on the podium in the opening race for LGB Formula 4 cars. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Arya Singh of Dark Don Racing completed a sweet double in the LGB Formula 4 class on the opening day of round two of the 26th JK Tyre National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway circuit here on Saturday.

The focus was on championship leader Tijil Rao. The young gun from Dark Don Racing was expected to fire on a rather hot day. But his teammate Arya did one better from the start.

Starting from P3 in the opening race, Arya had the race under his control despite the best efforts of his senior teammate T.S. Diljith, who did gain the lead only to lose it midway through. The safety car arrival added to the pressure for Arya but he kept his cool when it mattered most to take the chequered flag.

The second race was as good as the first. Dilijth turned on the heat for the most part, but Arya cashed in on the safety car arrival to take the lead and, with it, score a delightful double.

The results (provisional): LGB Formula 4: Race 1: Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) 21:21.356; 2. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing) 21:22:914; 3. Ruhaan Alva 21:26.671.

Race 2: 1. Arya 22:09.690; 2. Diljith 22:10.104; 3. Ruhaan 22:11.147.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Arjun S. Nair (Momentum Motorsports) 15:04:770; 2. Joel Joseph (DTS Racing) 15:06.532; 3. Jamie Jamshed Shaw (Momentum Motorsports) 15:09.944.

JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: Race 1: Md. Samuel Zubair 13:45.394; 2. Jagadeesh Nagaraj 13:45.755; 3. Abhishek Vasudev 13:45.860.

Related Topics

motorsport / motor racing / motorcycling / sport / sports event / national tournament / national championship / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.