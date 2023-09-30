HamberMenu
MOTORSPORTS | Chiranth and Prabhu win a race apiece

September 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
Rajiv Sethu in action in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open class at the MMIC in Chennai, September 30, 2023.

Rajiv Sethu in action in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open class at the MMIC in Chennai, September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Teenager Chiranth Vishwanath (Petronas TVS Racing) and veteran Prabhu Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha) shared honours by winning a race apiece in the premier Pro-Stock 165cc open category of the MRF-MMSC-FMSCI National motorcycle championships here on Saturday.

Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1) continued his unbeaten run in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open class in the fourth round.

Chiranth Vishwanath

Chiranth Vishwanath

Provisional results (all six laps unless mentioned): National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open: 1. Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (11mins, 21.000secs); 2. Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing) (11:22.194); 3. Alwin Sundar (KTM Gusto Racing) (11:27.023).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open: Race-1: 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (Petronas TVS Racing) (09:56.159); 2. Rajiv (09:58.863); 3. K.Y. Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) (10:03.002). Race-2: 1. Prabhu Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha) (11:48.680); 2. Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) (11:52.473); 3. Ahamed (11:52.859).

Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Manvith Reddy K (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (13:16.375); 2. Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing) (13:16.375); 3. Tasmai Cariappa (Pacer Yamaha 1) (13:16.869).

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps): 1. Lani Zena Fernandes (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (11:10.327); 2. Jagathishree (One Racing) (11:12.974); 3. Ryhana Bee (Axor Sparks Racing) (11:17.529).

Support Race (301-400cc, Novice): 1. Rohit Lad (12:50.702); 2. Aldrin Babu (RACR Castrol Power1) (12:53.293); 3. Vivek M (Eminence Racing) (12:53.336).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Open (Apache RR 310): 1. Chiranth (11:34.135); 2. Senthil Kumar C (11:38.154); 3. G. Balaji (11:42.214).

Girls (Apache RTR 200, 5 laps): 1. Saimah Ajaz Baig (11:19.600); 2. Nadine Faith Balaji (11:20.014); 3. Aisvariya V (11:34.185).

