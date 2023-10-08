HamberMenu
MOTORSPORTS | Arya, Diljith scorch the track in the LGB Formula 4 category

The duo win a race each in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, Tijil’s podium finish makes it a clean sweep for Dark Don Racing

October 08, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Coimbatore

Rayan Rozario
Arya Singh of Dark Don Racing speeds to victory in the opening race for the LGB Formula 4 cars.

Arya Singh of Dark Don Racing speeds to victory in the opening race for the LGB Formula 4 cars. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Arya Singh and T.S. Diljith signed off on a merry note winning a race each in the premier class, the LGB Formula 4, in the second round of the 26th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday.

After a double victory the other day, Arya added one more to his kitty winning the opening race. It was not easy though for the Kolkata youngster as his teammate Diljith was hot on his heels.

Starting on pole, Arya gained the early advantage but Diljith caught up with him only to hand it back to the former.

The fight between the two had the spectators at the edge of their seats. However, towards the end, it was Arya who held his nerve to cross the line. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) made a smart move in the final lap to finish ahead of Diljith.

Arya agreed it was tough all the way but was pleased with his efforts.

In the second race, Diljith, Tijil and Arya made it all the more memorable by taking the top three slots on the podium once again. This time around, Diljith did a much better job. It came as a sweet surprise for the team as he started from P9.

T.S. Diljith, centre, Tijil Rao, left, and Arya Singh, who made it a memorable evening for team Dark Don Racing.

T.S. Diljith, centre, Tijil Rao, left, and Arya Singh, who made it a memorable evening for team Dark Don Racing. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The experienced racer from Kerala knew he had the pace and the power in him to upset the best. And, he did that in a commanding manner by taking on the front-runners one by one before sealing the place in the front. From there, he never turned back.

The results (provisional): JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Arjun S. Nair (Momentum Motorsport) 14:04.119; 2. Neythan McPherson (Momentum Motorsport) 14:04.903; Jigar Muni (Momentum Motorsport) 14:05.709. Race 2: McPherson 13:57.174; 2. Arjun 13:57.347; 3. Jigar 13:58.230.

LGB Formula 4: Race 1: Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) 19:25.449; 2. Tijil Rao (Dark Don) 19:29.336; 3. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don) 19:29.549. Race 2: 1. Diljith 27:43.905; 2. Tijil 27:48.518; 3. Arya 27:49.901.

JK Tyre presents 250 Cup: 1. Sarvesh Balappa 15:00.976; 2. Aldrin Babu 15:08.360; 3. Ashish Patel 15:08.617.

JK Tyre presents RE Continental GT Cup: 1. Jagadeesh Nagaraj 13:38.407; 2. Ullas S. Nanda 13:39.060; 3. Abhishek Vasudev 13:39.112.

