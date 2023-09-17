HamberMenu
Motorsports | Arfath outpaces Mustafa and Shaik for 2-stroke 131-165cc Super Sport win

National Motorcycle Drag Racing | Jagathishree tops in girls’ category 

September 17, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
Winners of the second round of the National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at the MIC on Sunday — Mohammed Arfath, Mohammed Fazil, Abdul Shaik, and Jagathishree.

Winners of the second round of the National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at the MIC on Sunday — Mohammed Arfath, Mohammed Fazil, Abdul Shaik, and Jagathishree. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru riders dominated the second round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship, which was truncated to just five races besides a few practice runs due to incessant rains, at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here on Sunday.

Mohammed Arfath was the fastest rider of the day as he headed a podium sweep by Bengaluru riders while winning the 2-stroke 131-165cc Super Sport category outpacing Mustafa Siraj Khan and Abdul Shaik.

Mohammed Fazil won the 4-stroke 165cc Super Sport Indian class ahead of Aravind Ganesh and Arfath.

Abdul Shaik topped the Super Sport 2-stroke 130cc category, with Arfath and R Sirajuddin completing the podium in that order.

Jagathishree (One Racing) won in the Girls (Novice, 165cc) category.

The results (all 4-stroke unless mentioned): 165cc Super Sport Indian: 1. Mohammed Fazil 14.327s; Aravind Ganesh 14.335; 3. Mohammed Arfath 14.482.

Girls (Novice, 165cc): 1. Jagathishree (One Racing) 16.650; 2. Lani Zena (RACR Castrol Power1) 16.920; 3. Soundari (AS Motorsports) 16.949.

Support Race – 165-225cc: 1. R. Balasubramaniam 14.054; 2. M. Badusha 14.484; 3. R. Madhan Kumar 15.037.

2-stroke 165cc Super Sport: 1. Mohammed Arfath 13.187; 2. Mustafa Siraj Khan 13.268; 3. Abdul Shaik 13.283.

2-stroke Up to 130cc: 1. Abdul Shaik 13.438; 2. Mohammed Arfath 13.715; 3. R. Sirajuddin 14.140.

