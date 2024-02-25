Motorsport FMSCI | Triple delight for Jaden and Abhay

February 25, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

17-year-old Jaden Rahman Pariat and 15-year-old Abhay Mohan each achieved a triple crown in their respective categories of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship on Sunday. Jaden won in the MRF Formula 2000 category while Abhay triumphed in the MRF Formula 1600 category.

Srinivas Teja (Team Performance Racing) was unbeaten in the Indian Junior Touring Cars class whereas Biren Pithawalla (Team N1 Racing) remained undefeated in the premium Indian Touring Cars category. Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing) won two out of three races in the Formula LGB 1300 category.

The results (provisional results, 10 laps unless mentioned):

MRF F2000 (Race-2): 1. Jaden Rahman Pariat 15:56.427s; 2. Chetan Surineni 16:05.412; 3. Tarun Muthiaiah 16:29.927. Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Jaden Rahman Pariat 12:39.637; 2. Chetan Surineni 12:52.399; 3. Tarun Muthiaiah 13:14.384.

MRF F1600 (Race-2): 1. Abhay Mohan 17:22.437; 2. Zahan Commissariat 17:23.209; 3. Raaj Bakhru 17:24.049. Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Abhay Mohan 13:46.722; 2. Monith Kumaran 13:50.171; 3. Zahan Commissariat 13:54.781.

Indian Touring Cars (Race-2): 1. Biren Pithawalla (Team N1 Racing) 18:54.472; 2. Ritesh Rai (Buzzing Hornet Motorsports) 18:58.377; 3. Deepak Ravikumar (Team Performance Racing) 19:14.141.

Indian Junior Touring Cars (Race-2): 1. Srinivas Teja (Team Performance Racing) 19:34.279; 2. Nikunj Vagh (Team N1 Racing) 19:49.189; 3. Yokeshwaran (Team Performance Racing) 20:09.989.

Super Stock (Race-2): 1. Angad Matharoo (Buzzing Hornet Motorsports) 20:51.551; 2. Justin Singh (Redline Racing India) 18:53.444 + 1 lap; 3. Anirudha Arvind (Redline Racing India) 18:58.579 + 1 lap.

Formula LGB 1300 (Race-1, 6 laps): 1. Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing) 11:22.235; 2. Balaprasath (DTS Racing) 11:28.841; 3. Mohit Aryan (Delta Speeds) 11:31.682. Race-2: 1. Balaprasath 18:55.936; 2. Viswas Vijayaraj 18:56.118; 3. Gokul Krishna (Delta Speeds) 19:16.631.; Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Viswas Vijayaraj 17:49.603; 2. Balaprasath 18:01.713; 3. Mohit Aryan 18:08.432.