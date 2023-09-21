September 21, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship (INCRC) 2023 resumes after a two-month hiatus, at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here this weekend, with over 50 entries in the fray.

The two premium MRF single-seater races — Formula 2000 and Formula 1500 — will headline the second round of the championship commencing on Friday.

Also on the grid are the Formula LGB 1300, Touring Cars that will be run in three classes and the MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios). In all, 13 races are scheduled.

The practice sessions will be held on Friday afternoon, while the qualifying sessions and the races will be run on Saturday and Sunday.

Veteran T.S. Diljith (DTS Racing) from Thrissur has won all three races in the Super Stock category and has a 30-point advantage over Jarshan Singh (DB Motorsports) in the standings.

The Formula LGB 1300 triple-header threw up three different winners. Two Chennai veterans, Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) and Deepak Ravikumar (Ahura Racing), lead in this category with the former enjoying a 10-point buffer.