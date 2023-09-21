HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

National Car Racing Championship to resume at MIC with over 50 entries

September 21, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
The second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI INCRC will be held this weekend.

The second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI INCRC will be held this weekend. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship (INCRC) 2023 resumes after a two-month hiatus, at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here this weekend, with over 50 entries in the fray.

The two premium MRF single-seater races — Formula 2000 and Formula 1500 — will headline the second round of the championship commencing on Friday.

Also on the grid are the Formula LGB 1300, Touring Cars that will be run in three classes and the MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios). In all, 13 races are scheduled.

The practice sessions will be held on Friday afternoon, while the qualifying sessions and the races will be run on Saturday and Sunday.

Veteran T.S. Diljith (DTS Racing) from Thrissur has won all three races in the Super Stock category and has a 30-point advantage over Jarshan Singh (DB Motorsports) in the standings.

The Formula LGB 1300 triple-header threw up three different winners. Two Chennai veterans, Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) and Deepak Ravikumar (Ahura Racing), lead in this category with the former enjoying a 10-point buffer.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.