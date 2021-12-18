Mohammed ben Sulayem is first non-European FIA chief

Hamilton may face sanctions

Mohammed ben Sulayem became the first non-European to be elected president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Friday, succeeding the retiring Jean Todt.

The 60-year-old Emirati gained 61.62% of the votes against the 36.62% for his sole rival Britain’s Graham Stoker. The former rally driver replaces Todt, who stands down after 12 years at the helm.

Ben Sulayem, from Dubai, has been campaigning for several months as the non-establishment candidate against Stoker who was Todt’s right hand man.

He has vowed to modernise the FIA and make it more transparent.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton failed to show for the FIA’s year-ending gala and could face sanctions.

“If there is any breach, there is no forgiveness in this,” said Sulayem on being asked about Hamilton missing the event.

Hamilton and his Mercedes team are unhappy with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix result. Especially the way the race was restarted giving Max Verstappen of Red Bull the chance to seize victory, and the driver’s title. Hamilton, who was in Windsor in England on Wednesday to receive his knighthood, and the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff then skipped the Thursday night gala.