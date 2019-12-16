Motorsport

MOCA retains 4x4 Fury crown

more-in

Kerala’s 4x4 Beats and Delhi’s NIOC finished second and third while favourite Bengaluru’s BODA took the fourth spot

Manabhum Off-Roaders Club of Arunachal (MOCA) showed great tactical acumen and driving skills to successfully defend its JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury title here on Sunday.

Kerala’s 4x4 Beats and Delhi’s NIOC finished second and third while favourite Bengaluru’s BODA took the fourth spot.

The MOCA team, which was led by drivers Aditya Mei and Chow Ujjal Namshum, and guided by co-drivers Chow Sujeewan Choutang and Chow Ingpemg Mein, finished with a total time of 6h 47m 50s to win for the second time on home turf.

The 4x4 Beats, powered by Athul Thomas (co-driver Siraj) and Muhammed Shefin (Kalam Kutty), also came out all guns blazing, but eventually had to settle for the runner-up spot in 7:30.12.

The NIOC 1 team of Pradeep Kumar and Harinder Singh, co-driven by Gajender Singh and Harmanpreet Singh Gill, battled their way to the third position in a time of 8:25.26.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Motorsport
sport
sports event
motor racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 10:45:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/moca-retains-4x4-fury-crown/article30323455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY