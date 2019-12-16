MOCA retains 4x4 Fury crown

Manabhum Off-Roaders Club of Arunachal (MOCA) showed great tactical acumen and driving skills to successfully defend its JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury title here on Sunday.

Kerala’s 4x4 Beats and Delhi’s NIOC finished second and third while favourite Bengaluru’s BODA took the fourth spot.

The MOCA team, which was led by drivers Aditya Mei and Chow Ujjal Namshum, and guided by co-drivers Chow Sujeewan Choutang and Chow Ingpemg Mein, finished with a total time of 6h 47m 50s to win for the second time on home turf.

The 4x4 Beats, powered by Athul Thomas (co-driver Siraj) and Muhammed Shefin (Kalam Kutty), also came out all guns blazing, but eventually had to settle for the runner-up spot in 7:30.12.

The NIOC 1 team of Pradeep Kumar and Harinder Singh, co-driven by Gajender Singh and Harmanpreet Singh Gill, battled their way to the third position in a time of 8:25.26.