Mercedes dominates Spanish Grand Prix practice

Mercedes driver Britain’s Lewis Hamilton.   | Photo Credit: AP

Lewis Hamilton went fastest in second practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday with Mercedes again looking dominant after losing out to Red Bull last weekend. The six-time World champion, Thirty points clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after five races, Hamilton lapped the Circuit de Catalunya with had a best time of one minute 16.883 seconds.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas, who had been faster in the morning session with a 1:16.785, was 0.287 off the Briton’s pace on an uneventful afternoon. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third in both sessions.

Hamilton, who has won the last three Spanish GPS, is going for his fourth win in six races on Sunday.

