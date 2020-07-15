Marc Marquez raring to let it rip

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has enjoyed three premier class wins, and never finished off the podium in his seven previous visits, at the Jerez Circuit in his native Spain.

He is all set to reunite with Repsol Honda and ride the Honda RCV213, after a positive end to testing in Qatar, in the Grand Prix of Spain, the second round of the rescheduled 2020 season, this weekend. The third round is also scheduled at Jerez, a week later.

For his brother and defending Moto2 champion, Alex Marquez, the wait to go racing has seemed even longer as he has been forced to delay his premier class debut. His first pre-season with Repsol Honda saw him post impressive times during the Sepang Test and make constant progress while in Qatar.

Special helmets

Both the riders will wear special helmets dedicated to those who braved the pandemic to ensure all followed the new guidelines and help limit the spread.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped and worked hard during these strange times. Now it is our turn to go back to work, to put on a great show and entertain everyone around the world — give them some excitement and rest in these difficult times,” said Marc.

“Jerez is a circuit I know well. We need to adapt how we work to stay safe and healthy, but I am really excited to see the team again and enjoy riding the Honda,” added Marc.