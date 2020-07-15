Marc Marquez raring to let it rip

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has enjoyed three premier class wins, and never finished off the podium in his seven previous visits, at the Jerez Circuit in his native Spain.
He is all set to reunite with Repsol Honda and ride the Honda RCV213, after a positive end to testing in Qatar, in the Grand Prix of Spain, the second round of the rescheduled 2020 season, this weekend. The third round is also scheduled at Jerez, a week later.
For his brother and defending Moto2 champion, Alex Marquez, the wait to go racing has seemed even longer as he has been forced to delay his premier class debut. His first pre-season with Repsol Honda saw him post impressive times during the Sepang Test and make constant progress while in Qatar.
Special helmets
Both the riders will wear special helmets dedicated to those who braved the pandemic to ensure all followed the new guidelines and help limit the spread.
“I want to thank everyone who has helped and worked hard during these strange times. Now it is our turn to go back to work, to put on a great show and entertain everyone around the world — give them some excitement and rest in these difficult times,” said Marc.
“Jerez is a circuit I know well. We need to adapt how we work to stay safe and healthy, but I am really excited to see the team again and enjoy riding the Honda,” added Marc.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath