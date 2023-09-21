Marc Marquez gets visa ahead of MotoGP Indian Grand Prix 2023

September 21, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Noida

Ahead of the inaugural MotoGP race in India this weekend, six-time champion Marc Marquez finally got his visa and will arrive in the country on Thursday.

Marquez was among a few drivers who did not get their visas on time and posted on Tuesday that he had to delay his departure. The Repsol Honda rider revealed on social media that he had received his visa with a picture from the flight.

It is understood most riders have either reached or are en route to the country. Meanwhile, reigning MotoGP champion and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, his chief rival Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing, and KTM rider Jack Miller were among the few riders who visited the Buddh International Circuit on Wednesday.

Martin trails Bagnaia by 36 points after winning the Sprint and main Grand Prix in the previous round at the San Marino GP in Misano and will look to further reduce the Italian’s lead.