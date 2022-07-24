Leclerc crash hands Verstappen French Grand Prix 2022, 7th win of the season

Both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russel joined Max Verstappen on the podium

Championship leader Max Verstappen eased to a comfortable win in the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading the race. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@FormulaOne

Championship leader Max Verstappen eased to a comfortable win in the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading the race.

Red Bull’s Verstappen cruised home over 10 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton whose Mercedes teammate George Russell overtook the Red Bull of Sergio Perez in the closing laps to claim third.

Max Verstappen takes his 7th race of the season in his 130th race start for @redbullracing! 💪🏆#FrenchGP#F1@Max33Verstappenpic.twitter.com/VPAoj8xuO2 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 24, 2022

“That’s an incredible result for the team. Great job George,” said a jubilant Hamilton.

Verstappen’s seventh win of the season takes him 63 points clear of Leclerc and strengthens his chances of claiming a second successive drivers’ title.

Leclerc started in pole position and was leading up to the 18th lap when he crashed into the safety tyres, emerging without injury from his car.

His teammate Carlos Sainz, who won the British GP, was in a good position to challenge for the podium before a surprising decision to bring him into the pits late in the race left him too much do and settling for fifth.

Leclerc, who was unhurt in the crash, started in pole position ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen who moved to the front, ahead of Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes.

It is the third time this year Leclerc has retired when leading a race.

LAP 18/53



CHARLES LECLERC IS OUT OF THE RACE!!!



The Ferrari driver hits the wall at Turn 11!#FrenchGP#F1pic.twitter.com/5SL5xQcmUc — Formula 1 (@F1) July 24, 2022

Winner in Austria at the last Grand Prix, the Monegasque, who was 38 points behind Verstappen going into this race, was on track to do it again after dominating qualifying on Saturday.

After making a good start, he led the race under pressure from his Dutch rival.

But on the 18th loop of the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet, Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari, spinning and ending up in the safety tyres at low speed.

The problem appears to have been his throttle, similar to one that affected him in his victory in Austria two weeks earlier.

“I cannot get off throttle,” he shouted on team radio when asked if he was ok, following the crash.

A big cry of “Noooooo!” demonstrated his frustration but he was able to climb out of the car uninjured.