Kush Maini grabs pole position in F2 Saudi Arabian GP

Kush Maini currently stands at 5th position in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship with 27 points; Zane Maloney, winner of the first round, leads the table with 47 points

March 10, 2024 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)

PTI
Kush Maini of India and Invicta Racing (9) leads Jak Crawford of United States and DAMS Lucas Oil (7) during the Round 2 Jeddah Feature race of the Formula 2 Championship at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 09, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

| Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian racer Kush Maini on Saturday grabbed the pole position in the F2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix here to become the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Maini, who drives for Invicta Racing, has thus remained in contention for a historic F2 title.

Maini currently stands at fifth position in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship with 27 points. The table is led by the winner of the first round, Zane Maloney, who has 47 points.

In fact, Maini had claimed the pole position in the first round itself but he was later disqualified and started the race from the back of the grid due to technical issues.

He eventually finished seventh and was also able to garner points.

