JK Tyre National Racing: Ruhaan, Tijil steal the thunder

August 27, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Coimbatore

Ruhaan Alva of MSport has always been a fearless and feisty competitor. The Bengaluru youngster displayed it again with a stunning win in the premier Formula LGB4 class. So did Tijil Rao of Dark Don Racing in the second race of the 26th JK Tyre National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway circuit here on Sunday.

It was a grand double for Tijil as he had won a race the other day as well. But the opener turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller as Ruhaan and Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) fought all the way to the flag. In fact, the latter was in full control but the former took him by surprise with his gutsy drive.

The 21-year-old from Bengaluru further pressed the pedal, and Arya worked as much to close the door on him. But Ruhaan, a smart driver as he is, found a bit of space, moved in quickly and finished ahead of Arya.

“It was super close and super fun but he was super quick. I made a few mistakes but he drove really well,” said Arya, after the race.

Neythan McPherson (Momentum Motorsports) and Joel Joseph shared a race win each in the JK Tyre Novice Cup.

The results (provisional, final day):

LGB Formula 4: Race 1 (15 laps): 1. Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 22:09.037; 2. Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) 22:09.084; 3. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) 22:10.131. Race 2: 1. Tijil Rao 27:51.142; 2. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don) 27:51.822; 3. Saran Vikram Tmars (Mars Racing) 28:05.523.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1 (9 laps): 1. Neythan McPherson (Momentum Motorsports) 14:28.205; 2. Aman Nagdev (MSport) 14:28.801; 3. Arjun S. Nair (Momentum Motorsports) 14:29.264. Race 2: 1. Joel Joseph (DTS Racing) 16:20.908; 2. Arjun Nair 16:21.077; 3. Neythan McPherson 16:21.077.

JK Tyre RE Continental GT Cup: Race 1 (10 laps): 1. Abhishek Vasudev 13:53.248; 2. Ullass Nanda 13:53.651; 3. Md. Samrul Zubair 13:57.403.

JK Tyre presents 250 Cup: Race 1 (10 laps): 1. Sarvesh Balappa 15:16.345; 2. G. Abhinav 15:19.623; 3. Rohit Lad 15:27.436.