Impressive Hamilton takes pole

Rained out: Alexander Albon of Thailand and Red Bull Racing runs in the Paddock before final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Beats Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on a rain-drenched track

World champion Lewis Hamilton showed he’s still the best driver in wet conditions, keeping his composure on a rain-drenched track to take pole position Saturday for the Styrian Grand Prix.

It was the Mercedes driver’s record-extending 89th career pole and particularly impressive as he first beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s mark and then his own leading mark on his final lap.

Valtteri Bottas could only qualify in fourth place.

Driving rain washed out the third and final practice session at midday and threatened qualifying altogether. But the cars managed to finally get out onto the Red Bull Ring even though rain was still lashing down.

Starting grid: 1st row: Hamilton, Verstappen; 2: Sainz, Bottas; 3: Ocon, Norris; 4: Albon, Gasly; 5: Ricciardo, Vettel; 6: Leclerc, Russell; 7: Stroll, Kvyat; 8: Magnussen, Raikkonen; 9: Perez, Latifi; 10: Giovinazzi, Grosjean.

