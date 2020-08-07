Hamilton sets fastest time

Lewis Hamilton led teammate Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes one-two in practice for Formula One’s 70th Anniversary GP here on Friday.
The six-times World champion, chasing a fourth win in a row on Sunday to stretch his 30 point lead over the Finn, lapped with a fastest time of one minute 25.606 seconds using medium tyres on a hot but cloudy afternoon. Bottas, who had been fastest in the day’s first session, was 0.176 slower.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was best of the rest in the morning, 0.727 off the pace, and Renault’s Australian Daniel Ricciardo filled that slot in the afternoon with the Dutch youngster fourth.
Racing Point, fined and with 15 points deducted after stewards upheld a Renault protest, looked quick with Lance Stroll ending the day fifth and experienced German stand-in Nico Hulkenberg sixth.
