Grand double for Rajini Krishnan

Pacer Yamaha boys steal the show

Chennai’s Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power 1) underlined his class yet again completing a sweet double in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open class of the Rolon round MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday.

His bike was not up to date last year but, this time around, he worked hard on it and, it fetched him the desired results.

Starting on pole, Rajini saw a bit of challenge in the first few laps but, he upped the pace and quite quickly realised that he had built a huge lead. From there, he stayed calm and cool all the way to the chequered flag.

The 41-year-old was pleased with his show. “I am happy that at this age I was able to beat the youngsters and earn a double podium. My main focus is to keep winning this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pacer Yamaha boys Mathana Kumar, Prabhu Arunagiri and Mithun Kumar did one better by sweeping the podium in the Pro-Stock 165cc open field. Mathana was a happy man having completed a grand double as well.

The results (provisional): National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2, 14 laps): 1. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power 1) 17:24.801s, 2. K.Y. Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing), 3. Vorapong Malahuan (Petronas TVS Racing).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2, 14 laps): 1. Mathana Kumar (Pacer Yamaha) 18:22.071, 2. Prabhu Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha), 3. Mithun Kumar (Pacer Yamaha).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing) 14:33.419, 2. V. Chiranth (Rookies Racing), 3. Aldrin Babu (RACR Castrol Power 1).

Girls (Stock 165cc, 8 laps): 1. Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing) 11:53.085, 2. Aditi Krishnan (Winverve Apex Racing Academy), 3. Jagruti Penkar (Axor Sparks Racing).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship – Apache RR310 Open: Race-1, 10 laps: 1. Rahil Pillarisetty 13:04.172, 2. P. Ananthraj, 3. Navaneeth Kumar. Race-2, 8 laps: 1. N. Jagadeesh (Bengaluru) 10:29.569, 2. Rahil, 3. I Venkatesan.

Rookie (Apache RTR200, Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Chiranth 13:51.474, 2. Shreyas Hareesh, 3. Abdul Basim.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – NSF250 Open (Race-2, 14 laps): 1. Sarthak Shrikant Chavan 12:24.097, 2. Shyam Sundar, 3. A.S. James.

Novice (CBR 150, Race-2, 14 laps): 1. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri 20:28.652, 2. Siddesh Sawant, 3. Harshith V. Bogar.