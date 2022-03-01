Golden double for Hemanth Mudappa

Bengalurean annexes ninth National title with two records to boot

Setting two new records along with a golden double, Bengaluru’s Hemanth Mudappa (Mantra Racing) annexed his ninth National title, and fifth consecutive, on Sunday at the MMRT which hosted the third and final round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship 2021.

Astride a Suzuki Hayabusa, Mudappa was the quickest in the above 1050cc (Super Sport) category while setting a National record of 7.749 seconds over the 300m run.

Mudappa was on a BMW S1000R while winning the 851-1050cc (Super Sport) in a record time of 7.555secs, also over 300m. In the process, he overcame his archrivals and fellow-Bengalureans Hafizullah Khan and Mohd. Riyaz.

Mudappa’s exploits also helped his team, Mantra Racing, Bengaluru, clinch the team championship crown in both categories.

“I am very happy. We are on a mission to improve our performance every time we go out and race. Getting every bit out of the bike is a huge achievement and it is a team success. Clipping almost two-tenths is a very, very big achievement in drag racing. I have also worked on my fitness which also helped me a lot,” said Mudappa

The results:

4-Stroke above 1050cc Super Sport: 1. Hemanth Mudappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) (07.749secs – National Record); 2. Hafizullah Khan (Bengaluru) (08:301); 3. Harish Naik (Bengaluru) (08.315).

National champion: Hemanth Mudappa. Champion team: Mantra Racing, Bengaluru.

4S 851-1050cc Super Sport: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) (07.555 – National Record); 2. Tajamul Hussain (Hyderabad) (07.966); 3. Mohd. Riyaz (Bengaluru) (08.135). National champion: Hemanth Mudappa. Champion team: Mantra Racing.

4S 361-550cc Super Sport Indian: 1. Aiyaz (Bengaluru) (12.265); 2. Thulasi Ram (Bengaluru) (12.411); 3. Zuheeb Ahmed (Bengaluru) (12.463). National champion: Aiyaz. Champion team: Speed Up Racing, Chennai.

4S 226-360cc Super Sport Indian: 1. Mohammed Shakir (Rockers Racing, Chennai) (12.450); 2. Bharat Raj (Rockers Racing) (12.549); 3. Shankar Guru (Chennai) (12.763). National champion: Bharat Raj. Champion team: Rockers Racing.

4S up to 165cc Super Sport Indian: 1. Mohan Babu (Rockers Racing) (13.644); 2. Kevin Kannan (RACR Castrol Power 1, Chennai) (13.847); 3. Yogeswaran P. (Chennai) (14.738). National champion: Kevin Kannan. Champion team: RACR Castrol Power 1.

4S Girls (up to 165cc): 1. Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing, Chennai) (16.383); 2. Jagruti Penkar (Pune) (16.414); Soundari Ananthraj (Chennai) (16.493). National champion: Lani Zena Fernandez. Champion team: Speed Up Racing.

2-Stroke (up to 165cc): 1. Abdul Shaikh (Bengaluru) (12.868); 2. Mohd. Rafiq (Bengaluru) (12.879); 3. Aiyaz (Bengaluru) (13.002). National champion: Mohd. Rafiq.

2S up to 130cc: 1. R. Madhan Kumar (Chennai) (13.426); 2. Goutham K. (Bengaluru) (13.682); 3. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru) (13.703). National champion: R. Madhan Kumar.