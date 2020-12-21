Gill in roaring form

Gaurav Gill continued his winning streak, claiming the Rally of Arunachal, the second round of the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2020 here on Sunday.
Driving an XUV300, the three-time APRC champion looked in top form and dominated the rally right from the word go. He opened up a considerable gap of around 1:51 minutes in Saturday’s first two night stages and held on to his lead throughout. Gill won all the six special stages, including the four night ones, to consolidate his position at the top of the leaderboard.
The results (provisional):
Overall: 1. Gaurav Gill & Musa Sherif (42:15.000s); 2. Amittrajjit Ghosh & Ashwin Naik (43:48.100); 3. Karna Kadur & Nikhil Pai (44: 57.300).
INRC2: 1. Dean Mascarenhas & Shruptha Padival (45:38.600); 2. Sahil Khanna & Vidit Jain (47:42.000); 3. Rahul Kantharaj & Vivek Bhat (47:45..00).
INRC3: 1. Aditya Thakur & Virender Kashyap (47:21.500); 2. Fabid Ahmer & Eldo Chacko (47:30.800); 3. Maninder Singh Prince & Vinay Padmashali (48:06.400).
INRC4: 1. Mujeeb Rehman & C.P. Goutham (50:42.300); 2. Vaibhav Marathe & M.K. Suhan (51:28.800); 3. Rohith Iyer & G.M. Manjunath (54:21.600).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath