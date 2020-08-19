F1 teams okay Concorde deal

Formula One announced on Wednesday that all 10 teams on the grid had agreed to a binding five-year commercial deal, ensuring the sport’s future from 2021.
“The FIA and Formula 1 confirm that all 10 teams have agreed to the new Concorde Agreement,” a statement said. “The agreement will secure the long-term sustainable future for Formula 1,” it said, and combined with new regulations being introduced in 2022 make the sport more exciting with tighter action on the track as the gap in teams’ finances narrows. “The fans want to see wheel to wheel action and every team having a podium chance,” said F1 boss Chase Carey.
The agreement — named after the Place de la Concorde in Paris where the first deal between the teams, the sport and its ruling body was completed in 1981 — is a commercial contract that binds the team to the sport for five years from 2021-26.
A deal emerged after a u-turn by Mercedes, who initially had been against signing it but announced they were on board at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath