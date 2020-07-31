Motorsport

F1 driver Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus

Sergio Perez. File

Sergio Perez. File   | Photo Credit: Peter Fox

Sergio Perez will be missing this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Formula One driver Sergio Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's British Grand Prix, his Racing Point team said Thursday.

“Following the announcement that Sergio has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix, the team regrets to announce that he will be unable to participate in this weekend's race,” said his team in a statement.

“Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport.”

The 30-year-old Mexican will likely be replaced by either fellow-Mexican Esteban Gutierrez or Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne for Sunday's race, the fourth round of this season's truncated calendar.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 5:27:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/f1-driver-sergio-perez-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/article32235263.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY