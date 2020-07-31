F1 driver Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus

Formula One driver Sergio Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's British Grand Prix, his Racing Point team said Thursday.

“Following the announcement that Sergio has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix, the team regrets to announce that he will be unable to participate in this weekend's race,” said his team in a statement.

“Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport.”

The 30-year-old Mexican will likely be replaced by either fellow-Mexican Esteban Gutierrez or Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne for Sunday's race, the fourth round of this season's truncated calendar.