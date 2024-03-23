GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

F1 champion Sebastian Vettel gets back behind the wheel with Porsche to test a Le Mans car

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel is getting back behind the wheel

March 23, 2024 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - STUTTGART, Germany

AP
Sebastian Vettel. File.

Sebastian Vettel. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel is getting back behind the wheel.

Vettel is joining Porsche as a test driver on its Le Mans program and says “we will then see what happens next."

The German will drive the Porsche 963 car for works team Porsche Penske Motorsport as part of a 36-hour test session at the Motorland Aragon circuit in Spain next week, the German manufacturer said Friday. Porsche added that Vettel already drove the car in a brief “rollout” session Thursday at Porsche's private test track in Weissach, Germany.

This will be a new experience for me," Vettel said in a statement. "We will then see what happens next in this respect – at the moment there are no further plans for the future.”

Vettel retired from F1 after spending the 2022 season with Aston Martin, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family and that he was growing uneasy about F1's impact on the environment. Cars in the annual Le Mans 24-hour race have run on biofuel made from wine-industry waste since 2022.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Related Topics

motorsport / Formula One

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.