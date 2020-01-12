Motorsport

Dakar Rally | Paulo Goncalves of Hero MotoSports Team dies in crash

Tragic: Paulo Goncalves, being attended to by medical staff, couldn’t be saved.

Tragic: Paulo Goncalves, being attended to by medical staff, couldn’t be saved.   | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE

The 40-year-old competing in his 13th Dakar Rally, suffered the fatal fall after 276 km in the seventh stage.

Motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves of Portugal died after a crash during the Dakar Rally in Riyadh on Sunday. He was lying 46th overall going into the seventh stage from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.

The 40-year-old, representing Hero MotoSports Team Rally, and competing in his 13th Dakar Rally, suffered the fatal fall after 276 km in the seventh stage in the 339-mile route from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasi. The organisers informed that he was pronounced dead in hospital after he was found unconscious following a cardiac arrest.

Goncalves was the 2013 FIM Cross Country Rally World Champion, and was runner-up to Marc Coma in the 2015 Dakar Rally.

In a release, Hero MotoSports Team Rally condoled Goncalves’ death. “ The organisers released an alert at 10.08 [a.m.], and dispatched a medical helicopter that reached the biker at 10.16 [a.m.] and found him unconscious after going into cardiac arrest. Following resuscitation efforts, the competitor was taken by helicopter to Layla hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.”

Wolfgang Fischer, Head-Hero MotoSports Team Rally, said, “He was a true champion, gentleman, reliable friend to everyone in the racing world and a role model as sportsman and personality.”

