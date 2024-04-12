Australia to hold 2025 F1 season opener instead of Bahrain due to Ramadan

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix will be the Formula One season-opener for the first time in six years instead of Bahrain after the sport's governing body (FIA) released next year's calendar on Friday.
The 24-race season will commence on March 16 in Melbourne and end on Dec. 7 in Abu Dhabi as Formula One celebrates the 75th anniversary of its world championship.
The Bahrain Grand Prix has been the opening race of the season since 2021 while the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been the second race on the calendar since 2022.
Formula One did not race at Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will now host the opening race instead of the Middle Eastern kingdom due to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan falling in March next year.
The first European race will take place in Imola in May as part of a triple header which also includes Monaco and Spain in back-to-back weekends.
"We're grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners, and all the related ASNs for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula 1," Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said in a statement.
"I would also like to pay tribute to our F1 teams and drivers, the heroes of our sport, and our fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula 1 with such incredible enthusiasm."
The testing schedule and the sprint calendar are set to be announced at a later date.
The current season has sprints at six Grands Prix -- China, Miami, Austria, United States (Austin), Brazil and Qatar.
FORMULA ONE 2025 CALENDAR
March 14-16: Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne
March 21-23: Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai
April 4-6: Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka
April 11-13: Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir
April 18-20: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah
May 2-4: Miami Grand Prix - Florida
May 16-18: Emilia Romagna - Imola
May 23-25: Monaco Grand Prix - Monaco
May 30–June 1: Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona
June 13-15: Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal
June 27-29: Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg
July 4-6: Britigh Grand Prix - Silverstone
July 25-27: Belgian Grand Prix - Spa
Aug. 1-3: Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest
Aug. 29-31: Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort
Sept. 5-7: Italian Grand Prix - Monza
Sept. 19-21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku
Oct. 3-5: Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore
Oct. 17-19: United States Grand Prix - Austin
Oct. 24-26: Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City
Nov. 7-9: Brazil Grand Prix - Sao Paulo
Nov. 20-22: Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas
Nov. 28-30: Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail
Dec. 5-7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina