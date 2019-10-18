Aravind to miss Dakar 2020

Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team on Friday announced its four-rider squad for Dakar Rally 2020 scheduled to take place between January 5 and 17, 2020 in Saudi Arabia, at the TVS MotoSoul 2019, Goa, but the big news will be the absence of K.P. Aravind.

Aravind, who has been part of the TVS Racing team since 2006, sustained a leg injury during his practice session earlier in the year due to which he will not be participating in Dakar Rally 2020. Aravind successfully completed the 2019 edition of Dakar at 37th position making him the only Indian to finish the gruesome rally.

The four-member team includes seasoned racer Michael Metge (France), Enduro Champion Lorenzo Santolino (Spain), and Johnny Aubert (France), and India’s ace rider Harith Noah who is set to make his debut at the Dakar Rally.

The Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team, has had an impressive year with strong performances at all international events in 2019 including Merzouga Rally, Desert Storm, Baja Aragon, and aims for a strong finish at Dakar 2020.

Dakar 2020 is the 42nd edition of the annual international Rally-Raid which will be taking place in the dunes of Saudi Arabia commencing at Jeddah passing through Riyadh and culminating at Al Qiddiya. This is Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s sixth consecutive year of participation in the Rally.