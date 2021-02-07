Anindith and Sohil rule the roost

Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing) and Sohil Shah (MSport) displayed guts on their way to winning the marathon 50-lap battle in their respective categories in the KMS50 Grand Prix racing at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday.

After the riders scorched the track, it was time for the 50-lap showdowns for the Indian Touring Cars / Super Stock and Formula cars to enthral the sparse crowd.

Anindith and his teammate Dhruv Mohite, on a Volkswagen Polo, raced to a quick lead against veteran racing stars and went on to finish one-two. Septuagenarian D. Vidyaprakash stunned all by finishing third.

“It was a different race format and was pretty exciting. We knew it was all about being consistent and managing the car and tyres. We clocked some good times the first five laps and settled into a nice rhythm from where we could call the shots,” said Anindith.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad said he felt absolutely fine inside the car but a bit dehydrated out of it.

Dr. Shivani Pruthvi, the lone lady in fray in Super Stock class, said it was challenging. “I never knew I could it pull it off but then it feels fantastic and amazing to have completed the task.”

The results (provisional): Stock upto 165cc (novice above 23): 1. V. Lokesh (R.R. Racing) 9:15.981, 2. Phani Teja (Gusto), 3. Rohit Lad (Track Works).

Group A (300cc): 1. Jebaraj (Gusto) 7:09.467, 2. S. Tharun Kumar (CRA), 3. Ajai Xavier (Privateer).

Pro stock 301-400cc: 1. Rahil Shetty (Gusto) 7:41.139, 2. N. Jagadeesh (Sparks), 3. Karthik Mateti (Gusto).

ITC (50 laps): 1. Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing) 1:04:13.547, 2. Dhruv Mohite (Rayo Racing), 3. D. Vidyaprakash (Prime Racing).

Super Stock (50 laps): 1. Joel Joseph (Race Concepts) 1:05:36.111, 2. Sanjay Balu (Race Concepts), 3. Vishnu Prasad (MSports) 1:05:12.489.

FLGB4 Open (50 laps): 1. Sohil Shah (Msports) 1:06:59.428, 2. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don), 3. Rupesh Shivakumar (Dark Don).

FLGB 1300 (50 laps): 1. Raghul Rangasamy (Msports) 1:06:10.671, 2. K. Vignesh (Msports), 3. T.S. Diljith (DTS).