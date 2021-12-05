Amir, Arya share Formula LGB4 honours

Ruhaan and Anish finish on top of the podium in two races

After Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) dominated on the wet surface on Saturday, it was Amir Sayed’s turn to show why he is rated a class driver.

The Ahura Racing star controlled the pace and the pack to win the day’s opening race for Formula LGB4 cars in Round 3 of the JK Tyre National racing championship here on Sunday.

Amir got off to a good start and defended his position for the first few laps before breaking free to win way ahead of his mentor Vishnu Prasad (MSport).

Stamping his authority

It was the Kottayam youngster’s second win this season. But he could not do much in the second race as Arya stamped his authority to win the final race and complete a sweet double.

MSport’s Ruhaan Alva’s winning streak came to a halt on Saturday as he was awarded a 10-second penalty for crossing the white line at the pit exit. It proved costly as he slipped to 13th after crossing the finish line first.

However, his teammate Jaden R. Pariat prospered with a place on top of the podium.

Ruhaan did not allow that to play on his mind and came back strongly to wrest the top spot in the next two races.

Meanwhile, Anish D. Shetty completed a sweet double in the JK Tyre Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

The results (provisional):

Formula LGB4: Race 2: Amir Sayed (Ahura Racing) 20:15.250; 2. Vishnu Prasad (MSport) 20:22.423; 3. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing) 20:27.850.

Race 3: 1. Arya Singh (Dark Don) 23:09.491; 2. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don Racing) 23:10.672; 3. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing) 23:10.824.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: Jaden R. Pariat (MSport) 24:43.808; 2. Gaurav Kochar (Momentum Motorsport) 24:44.340; 3. Neym Rizvi (MSport) 24:45.218.

Race 2: 1. Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 16:12.199; 2. Jaden Pariat 16:12.578; 3. Neym Rizvi 16:13.001.

Race 3: 1. Ruhaan Alva 14:36.939, 2. Adheet Parashar (Hasten Performance) 14:48.212; 3. Jaden Pariat 1:48.575.

JK Tyre Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: Race 1: 1. Anish D. Shetty (Hubli) 13:30.381; 2. Anfal Akdhar (Thrissur) 13:33.862; 3. Meka Vidhuraj (Hyderabad) 13:34.171.

Race 2: Anish Shetty 13:51.720; 2. Allwin Xavier (Thrissur) 13:51.749; 3. Anfal Akdhar 13:53.111.