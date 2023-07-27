HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All F1 teams to nominate female drivers in Academy series

No woman has started a Formula One grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976

July 27, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - LONDON

Reuters
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, and Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, talk on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 23, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. The 10 Formula One teams will each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the all-female F1 Academy next year when the series joins the Formula One calendar, the sport announced on Wednesday. “Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community,” said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement. Image for representational purposes only.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, and Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, talk on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 23, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. The 10 Formula One teams will each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the all-female F1 Academy next year when the series joins the Formula One calendar, the sport announced on Wednesday. “Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community,” said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 10 Formula One teams will each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the all-female F1 Academy next year when the series joins the Formula One calendar, the sport announced on Wednesday.

The 15-car series, run by former Williams development driver Susie Wolff, aims to help young female drivers move up the motorsport ladder.

Susie Wolff walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023, in Northampton, England. The 15-car series, run by former Williams development driver Susie Wolff, aims to help young female drivers move up the motorsport ladder. Image for representational purposes only.

Susie Wolff walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023, in Northampton, England. The 15-car series, run by former Williams development driver Susie Wolff, aims to help young female drivers move up the motorsport ladder. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

No woman has started a Formula One grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Five junior teams -- ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, MP Motorsport, PREMA Racing and Rodin Carlin -- are involved with three cars each.

Formula One said the five drivers not nominated by teams would be supported by other partners.

"Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

"In 2024 the F1 Academy will join our race calendar, raising the awareness and profile of the series globally and to have the F1 liveries on the grid will be something very special."

Related Topics

motorsport / Formula One

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.