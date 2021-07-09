Motorsport

A shot in the arm for budding racers

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, has introduced the Rookie category under the TVS One-Make Championship.

This section is open to young riders between 13 and 19 years.

The selection process will be held on August 14 at the Madras Motor Race Track, Irungattukkottai.

Apache bikes

Those picked will race astride the TVS Apache RR 200 at the 2021 Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC).

About the new initiative, B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said, “To follow a career in motorsports, it is imperative to train during the formative years of the racer.

At the forefront

“TVS Racing has always been at the forefront of encouraging young talent through its racing programmes.

“The Rookie category extends our outreach to an age group where learning the nuances of road racing is critical.”

For the selection criteria and more information, call 96322 53833.


