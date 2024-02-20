A day to remember for Arjun Rao & Satish Rajagopal

February 20, 2024 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - COIMBATORE

Aroor Arjun Rao and his co-driver Satish Kumar Rajagopal of Mandovi Racing were crowned the overall champion of the Blueband - FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2023 at an awards ceremony here on Sunday.

INRC 2023 champions: Overall: Aroor Arjun Rao (Mandovi Racing) & Satish Kumar Rajagopal. INRC 2: Harkrishan Wadia (Arka Motorsports) & E. Shivaprakash. INRC3: Jahaan Singh Gill (Snap Racing) & Suraj Keshava Prasad. INRC4: Abhin Rai (Ammyfied Rallying) & Pramod Raman. Gypsy Cup: Darshan Nachappa (Ammyfied Rallying) & C.P. Goutham. Junior INRC: Jahaan Singh Gill (Snap Racing). Women: Anushriya Gulati (Dark Don Rallying) & Trisha Alonkar (Aart Racing).

Team: INRC: Chettinad Sporting. INRC2: Arka Motorsports. INRC3: Chettinad Sporting. INRC4: Ammyfied Rallying. Gypsy: Ammyfied Rallying.

INRC 2024 calendar: Round 1: South India Rally, Chennai (March 15-17). Round 2: Rally of Maharashtra, Nashik (May 31-June 2). Round 3: Rally of Hyderabad (June 21-23). Round 4: Rally of Coimbatore (July 26-28). Round 5: Robusta Rally, Coorg (November 22-24). Round 6: K-1000 Rally, Bengaluru (Dec 13-15).