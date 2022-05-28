Miracle favoured for Speaker’s Cup

May 28, 2022 00:30 IST

Miracle, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Speaker’s Cup (1,600m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (May 28). False rails (width about 4m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. NEW MARKET PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Drums Of War (11) Md. Akram 62.5, 2. Handsome Mover (8) A. Qureshi 62.5, 3. Rhapsody In Green (4) Trevor 62.5, 4. Shan E Azeem (2) J.H. Arul 61.5, 5. Regal Melody (9) P. Surya 61, 6. Russian Romance (6) K. Nazil 59.5, 7. Commandpost (—) (—) 59, 8. Striking Melody (7) S. Saqlain 59, 9. Southernaristocrat (3) L.A. Rozario 58.5, 10. Lightning Flame (10) Bhawani Singh 58, 11. Zehnaseeb (1) Rayan 57.5 and 12. Fierce Fighter (5) Nazerul 55.

1. RHAPSODY IN GREEN, 2. DRUMS OF WAR, 3. SHAN E AZEEM

2. DIABLO PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Millbrook (4) S. John 60, 2. Silver Swift (3) Gaurav Singh 59, 3. Air Blast (1) J.H. Arul 58, 4. Striking Point (5) Darshan 57.5, 5. Lauterbrunnen (9) Rajesh Kumar 56, 6. Tenali (6) S. Shareef 55.5, 7. The King N I (10) Khurshad Alam 54.5, 8. Amazing Luck (2) Salman Khan 53.5, 9. Memorable Time (8) Vinod Shinde 53 and 10. Country’s Jewel (7) P. Surya 52.5.

1. AIR BLAST, 2. TENALI, 3. MILLBROOK

3. SANTORINI STAR PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Scribbling Hopper (12) R. Rupesh 60, 2. Windstorm (4) Darshan 59, 3. Ombudsman (2) Abhay Singh 58, 4. Knotty City (11) Ashhad Asbar 57, 5. Je Ne Sais Quoi (5) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 6. Striking Memory (8) G. Vivek 56.5, 7. Belvedere (1) Akshay K 56, 8. Rorito (6) Mark 55.5, 9. Aircraft (3) Dasrat Singh 53.5, 10. Elite Crown (9) Vishal Bunde 51.5, 11. Exalted Dream (7) Hindu Singh 50.5 and 12. Only You (10) Vinod Shinde 50.

1. KNOTTY CITY, 2. AIRCRAFT, 3. BELVEDERE

4. SOUTHERN EMPIRE PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Adjustment (5) Sandesh 56, 2. Roudy (6) Richard Oliver 56, 3. Aguila (3) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 4. Konabos (7) Akshay K 54.5, 5. Mirra (4) Suraj 54.5, 6. Place Vendome (8) Trevor 54.5, 7. Sheer Bliss (1) Vinod Shinde 54.5 and 8. Tough Cookie (2) Anjar Alam 54.5.

1. MIRRA, 2. PLACE VENDOME, 3. ROUDY

5. LT. COL. GAUNT MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-00: 1. Lucky Chance (1) Tousif Khan 61, 2. Jack Ryan (11) Rayan 60.5, 3. Scruples (10) Trevor 59, 4. Analect (8) J.H. Arul 55, 5. Michigan Melody (9) Khurshad Alam 55, 6. Keystone (4) K. Nazil 54, 7. Cameleons Image (6) Nazerul 53.5, 8. Capable (7) P. Siddaraju 52.5, 9. N R I Superpower (12) Akshay K 52, 10. King’s Ransom (2) P.S. Chouhan 51, 11. Arthur (3) Ashhad Asbar 50 and 12. Bangor On Dee (5) Afroz Khan 50.

1. KING’S RANSOM, 2. SCRUPLES, 3. ANALECT

6. SPEAKER’S CUP (1,600m), rated 60 to 85, 4-30: 1. Miracle (2) P.S. Chouhan 61, 2. Lake Tahoe (5) Richard Oliver 58.5, 3. Antibes (3) Gaurav Singh 55, 4. Mountain Lion (1) Dashrat Singh 53.5, 5. All Attractive (4) P.P. Dhebe 52 and 6. Pride’s Angel (6) Sandesh 52.

1. MIRACLE, 2. ALL ATTRACTIVE

7. MYSTIC MEMORY PLATE (1,6000m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Tactical Command (6) R. Rupesh 60, 2. Etosha (5) Zervan 59.5, 3. Schafenberg (2) Indrajeet Singh 57, 4. Pink Jasmine (1) Sandesh 56.5, 5. Southern Dynasty (7) Bhawani Singh 56.5, 6. Grey Channel (3) Ashhad Asbar 56, 7. Siege Perilous (4) Akshay K 56 and 8. Winmylove (8) Gaurav Singh 55.5.

1. SIEGE PERILOUS, 2. ETOSHA, 3. WINMYLOVE

8. DIABLO PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-30: 1. Benediction (8) L.A. Rozario 60, 2. Mitsuro (1) J.H. Arul 59.5, 3. Ocean Dunes (7) Mudassar 59, 4. Shabelle (6) Akshay K 59, 5. Flying Quest (4) Salman Khan 58.5, 6. Star Admiral (2) Vishal Bunde 56.5 7. Ultimate Striker (10) Darshan 56, 8. Unique Style (5) S. Saqlain 56, 9. Ooh La LA (11) D. Patel 54, 10. Stunning Beauty (3) Arvind Kumar 52.5 and 11. Artiana (9) G. Vivek 51.

1. SHABELLE, 2. FLYING QUEST, 3. MITSURO

Day’s best: MIRACLE

Double: KING’S RANSOM — SHABELLE

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.