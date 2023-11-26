Livermore claims the Golconda 1000 Guineas

November 26, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer L. D’Silva’s Livermore, ridden by S. Saqlain, won the Golconda 1000 Guineas, the main attraction of the opening day’s races here on Sunday (Nov. 26). The winner is owned by Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Trainer L. D’Silva stole the limelight by saddling four winners of the day.

Jockey Saqlain had confidently kept Livermore in third position till the bend, later this daughter of Speaking Of Which-Sherman Oaks travelled very well on the outside to fight out a strong battle with West Brook and won the race by a 3/4 length.

The results:

1. WINDSCALE PLATE: GLORIOUS POWER (Afroz Khan) 1, Bellingham (Suraj Narredu) 2, Cannon Rose (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and White Pearl (Akshay Kumar) 4. 9, 8-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m 14. 62s. ₹33 (w), 20 and 16 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 41, SHW: 28 and 14, FP: 93, Q: 49, Tanala: 481. Favourite: Bellingham. Owners: Mr. L.D’ Silva & Mr. Vazhaparmbil John Joseph. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

2. SHRAVAN KUMAR MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II): PROUD MARY (P. Trevor) 1, Kenna (Kuldeep Singh (Jr) ) 2, Colt Pistol (Abhay Singh) 3 and Divine Connection (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. 4, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m 12. 92s. ₹17 (w), 14, 16 and 29 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 122, SHW: 13 and 15, FP: 107, Q: 70, Tanala: 1,227. Favourite: Proud Mary. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. ROYAL TERN PLATE:SHADOW OF THE MOON (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Indian Sniper (Ajay Kumar) 2, Mandela (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Terenga (Antony Raj) 4. 3, Neck and 1-1/2. 1m 53.79s. ₹28 (w), 11, 16 and 10 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 38, SHW: 16 and 33, FP: 88, Q: 58, Tanala: 431. Favourite: Terenga. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

4. MANCHERIAL PLATE (Div. I): CAPRIATI (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Bold Beauty (Santosh Raj) 2, D Right Time (Vivek G) 3 and Caraxes (Afroz Khan) 4. Neck, 2-1/2 and Head. 1m 28. 81s. ₹18 (w), 14, 42 and 22 (p). SHP: 215, THP: 66, SHW: 21 and 171, FP: 1,228, Q: 541, Tanala: 7,897. Favourite: Capriati. Owner & Trainer: Mr. K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

5. SHRAVAN KUMAR MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I): MALIBU (Md. Ekram Alam) 1, Alexina (Ajay Kumar) 2, Happy Go Lucky (Vivek G) 3 and Barbet (P. Trevor) 4. Neck, 3-1/2 and Shd. 1m 12. 81s. ₹154 (w), 27, 39 and 24 (p). SHP: 125, THP: 55, SHW: 38 and 65, FP: 4,090, Q: 3,425, Tanala: 79,205. Favourite: Commanding Knight. Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

6. PRINCE OF BERAR TROPHY: ASHWA MOROCCO (Ajay Kumar) 1, Huntingdon (S. Saqlain) 2, Brilliant Star (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Best Buddy (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 25. 98s. ₹37 (w), 12, 19 and 20 (p). SHP: 47, THP: 60, SHW: 18 and 32, FP: 143, Q: 103, Tanala: 688. Favourite: High Command. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

7. GOLCONDA 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2): LIVERMORE (Speaking Of Which-Sherman Oaks) (S. Saqlain) 1, West Brook (Western Aristocrat-Sugar Bay) (Akshay Kumar) 2, La Belle (Excellent Art-Goldilocks) (P. Trevor) 3 and N R I Doublepower (Gusto-Sparkling Crystal) Afroz Khan 4. 3/4, 4-3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 39. 80s. ₹27 (w), 13, 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 48, SHW: 19 and 16, FP: 68, Q: 31, Tanala: 219. Favourite: West Brook. Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

8. MANCHERIAL PLATE (Div. II): BROOKLYN BEAUTY (Mohit Singh) 1, Australia (Deepak Singh) 2, Das (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 3 and Rochelle (Santosh Raj) 4. 3, 1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 27. 68s. ₹47 (w), 18, 16 and 18 (p). SHP: 47, THP: 45, SHW: 31 and 38, FP: 252, Q: 154, Tanala: 1,277. Favourite: Precious. Owner: Mr. Md. Kashif Khan. Trainer: N. Rawal.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹72,785 (5 tkts.), 30%: 7,089 (22 tkts.).

Treble (i): 300 (129 tkts.), (ii): 2,580 (12 tkts.), (iii): 916 (104 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i) 8,502 (8 tkts.), (ii) 43,850 (2 tkts.).