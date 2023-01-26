La Reina takes the honours in Wolf777 Bangalore Derby

January 26, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - BENGALURU:

S. Padmanabhan-trained La Reina (Neeraj Rawal up) won the Wolf777 Bangalore Derby, the chief event of the races held here on Thursday (Jan. 26). The winner is owned by Queen Gambit Racing Syndicate.

Neeraj Rawal kept his filly third or fourth for a while, then racing second position from 1,600m before manoeuvring his mount from outside in the home stretch. La Reina responded well to the reminders and started galloping tremendously to pass the leader Prague near 400m and won resolutely.

The results:

1. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. III): THE REPUBLIC POWER (Sai Kiran) 1, Empire Of Dreams (Trevor) 2, Sling Shot (S. Saqlain) 3 and Mighty Swallow (Sandesh) 4. Not run: Born Dancer. 3-3/4, Snk and 2. 1m 13.06s. ₹42 (w), 17, 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 30, FP: 116, Q: 45, Trinella: 224, Exacta: 1,093. Favourite: Empire Of Dreams. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

2. SADDLE UP PLATE: OOH LA LA (P. Mani) 1, The Strikingly (Sai Kiran) 2, Sunway Lagoon (A. Imran) 3 and Chiraag (M. Chandrashekar) 4. Not run: Max Mueller. 2-3/4, 2 and 1-3/4. 1m 13.16s. ₹30 (w), 15, 16 and 11 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 62, FP: 129, Q: 80, Trinella: 562, Exacta: 3,749. Favourite: Ooh La La. Owner: Mr. H.S. Chandre Gowda. Trainer: Mahmood Khan.

3. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. II): TRIPITAKA (L.A. Rozario) 1, Stunning Beauty (Sai Kiran) 2, Sheer Bliss (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Agera (R. Pradeep) 4. Not run: Chul Bul Rani. Nk, 1-1/2 and Shd. 1m 13.84s. ₹30 (w), 12, 16 and 26 (p), SHP: 59, THP: 48, FP: 186, Q: 107, Trinella: 1,179, Exacta: 14,188. Favourite: Maroon. Owners: Mrs. Mahima Shailesh, Sans Craintes Stud Farm [p] Ltd & Dr. Dayananda Pai P. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY:DEL PICO (S. Saqlain) 1, Ruling Dynasty (Akshay K) 2, Auspicious Queen (Angad) 3 and Crown Witness (Suraj) 4. Not run: Regal Aristocracy. 3, Nk and 1/2. 1m 25.98s. ₹51 (w), 14, 11 and 60 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 162, FP: 141, Q: 53, Trinella: 3,897, Exacta: 15,269. Favourite: Ruling Dynasty. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

5. VIDHANA SOUDHA CUP: INYOUWEBELIEVE (Trevor) 1, Rapidus (Akshay K) 2, Roudy (A. Imran) 3 and Only You (Sandesh) 4. 1/2, 2-3/4 and 1. 1m 36.75s. ₹18 (w), 11, 12 and 20 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 46, FP: 39, Q: 23, Trinella: 264, Exacta: 493. Favourite: Inyouwebelieve. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

6. INDIAN REPUBLIC TROPHY: COOL RIDER (Likith Appu) 1, Isnt She Beautiful (Neeraj) 2, Aztec Queen (Akshay K) 3 and De Villiers (Trevor) 4. 3/4, Lnk and 1. 1m 11.30s. ₹106 (w), 22, 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 36, FP: 369, Q: 170, Trinella: 2,120, Exacta: 8,230. Favourite: Isnt She Beautiful. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj and Mr. Roopesh S. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

7. WOLF777 BANGALORE DERBY: LA REINA (Planetaire-Firemiss) Neeraj 1, Last Wish (Top Class-Marilyn) C.S. Jodha 2, Ashwa Magadheera (Kingda Ka-Mesmerized) Suraj 3 and Trevalius (Multidimensional-Scarborough Fair) Srinath 4. 3-1/4 and 1/2 and Lnk. 2m 31.62s. ₹35 (w), 15, 80 and 15 (p), SHP: 203, THP: 51, FP: 1,239, Q: 849, Trinella: 4,551, Exacta: 24,739. Favourite: Ashwa Magadheera. Owner: Queen Gambit Racing Syndicate. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

8. T.B. HANUMANTHARAJ MEMORIAL TROPHY: PROMISE KEPT (S. John) 1, Flying Quest (Likith Appu) 2, Devils Magic (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Mystic Eye (Akshay K) 4. Not run: Smithsonian and Schafenberg. 1-1/4, 2-1/4 and Hd. 1m 12.33s. ₹55 (w), 19, 34 and 16 (p), SHP: 102, THP: 61, FP: 288, Q: 962, Trinella: 3,627, Exacta: 7,241. Favourite: Mystic Eye. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

9. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. I): AMRELI (Srinath) 1, Alcides Synergy (A. Imran) 2, Archway (Antony) 3 and Worldly Wise (I. Chisty) 4. 3/4, 4-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 12.52s. ₹25 (w), 12, 22 and 24 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 67, FP: 155, Q: 92, Trinella: 1,079, Exacta: 10,680. Favourite: Amreli. Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: ₹16,078 (12 tkts); Runner-up: ₹4,352 (19 tkts); Treble (i): ₹2,196 (three tkts); (ii); ₹3,299 (three tkts); (iii): ₹499 (65 tkts).