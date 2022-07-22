Kerala Blasters extends Luna’s contract
Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC has extended the contract of its Uruguayan midfield star Adrian Luna for two more years. Luna started as the club’s vice-captain and later replaced Jessel Carneiro as the captain when the latter was out with an injury.
Luna had scored six goals and made seven assists in his maiden Blasters campaign.
