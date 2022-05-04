Kenkre FC relegated from I-League

Special Correspondent

KOLKATA

Kenkre FC found its I-League debut ending in a disaster as the Mumbai-based side confirmed its relegation from the second-tier league following a solitary-goal loss against All India Football Federation’s developmental side, Indian Arrows, on Wednesday.

Needing a victory to stand a chance of survival, Kenkre was done in by Arrows’ attacker Himanshu Jangra’s goal in the last minute of the regulation time.

The win saw Indian Arrows finishing fourth in the final tally with 17 points from as many matches. Kenkre, which had remained unbeaten in the relegation play-offs before the final outing, tallied 12 points from 17 matches to finish at the bottom of the final table.

Real Kashmir FC, which could have been the victim had Kenkre managed to win, survived the blow by drawing its final match 1-1 against TRAU FC and finished with 14 points from 17 matches. The results (final round relegation leg matches): Indian Arrows 1 (Himanshu Jangra 90) bt Kenkre 0. Real Kashmir 1 (Kouassi Bernard Yao 3) drew with TRAU 1 (M. Roger Khuman 70).