Cricket - Eden Gardens stand to be named after Jhulan

KOLKATA: A stand at the Eden Gardens will be named after iconic woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) took the decision before Jhulan played her last international match, involving India and England in an ODI at the Lord’s on Saturday.

“We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at the Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer. We will approach the Army for necessary permission. We are also planning a special felicitation for her on our annual day,” said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

The CAB organised the telecast of Jhulan’s last match at a City theatre.


