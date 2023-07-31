HamberMenu
IOC asks Randhir Singh to continue as OCA acting chief

NEW DELHI

July 31, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Uthra Ganesan

Former IOA president and acting head of the Olympic Council of Asia Randhir Singh has been asked to continue in his role following the International Olympic Committee’s investigation into and refusal to recognise the election of Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah as president earlier this month.

Randhir has been the Acting President since 2021 after Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah was forced to step down after being found guilty of forgery. He had travelled to Bangkok to lobby on behalf of his brother despite warnings from the IOC’s Ethics and Compliance officer and was banned by the IOC Executive Board for three years. The decision means Randhir will be in charge during the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

“Seeing as the IOC investigation is likely not to be concluded before October 2023 and since the IOC has not recognised the election of Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah, the IOC will continue to work with you as OCA’s acting president and with the OCA Executive Board that was in place prior to the Bangkok General Assembly,” the IOC has written to the 76-year-old Randhir in a letter dated July 30.

“We expect that you continue to direct the OCA administration in all matters, including the calling of any Executive Boards, General Assemblies and any other meetings needed for the governance of the OCA. We would also appreciate if you could confirm to whom the IOC should address itself for daily administration business,” it added, communicating the decision of the IOC Executive Board meeting held on July 27.

