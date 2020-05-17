Sport

Watch | Indian shooter uses flat as a makeshift range

A video on Olympic hopeful Divyansh Singh Panwar who is currently world number one in the 10-metre air rifle shooting event

17-year-old Indian shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar is the world number one in the 10-metre air rifle shooting event.

The Olympic medal hopeful has not been able to practice regularly. His shooting range is off-limits during the COVID-19 lockdown.

But his coach has now turned his apartment into a makeshift range. Panwar shoots across three rooms at a target hung up in an empty bedroom cupboard.

Training includes yoga and running up stairs to keep fit.

Shooting administrators helped the duo get ammunition, despite the lockdown. Panwar has now competed in three international online competitions conducted through Zoom.

