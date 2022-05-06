IPL 2022: GT vs MI | It’s table-topper versus basement-dweller

Gujarat Titans seeks consolidation, Mumbai Indians looks to carry momentum

In this game of glorious uncertainties, one of the few constants of the season has been the underwhelming show by Mumbai Indians.

The win against Rajasthan Royals at Navi Mumbai, which ended what had seemed a never-ending run of losses, may have come too late, but it must have helped Rohit Sharma’s men regain some of their self-belief.

They will need plenty of that when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday in the clash between IPL’s table-topper and basement-dweller.

Time to fire: Rohit will look to turn it around with the bat. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS/IPL

Titans, which has thus far lived up to its name, is closer to the playoffs than any other team, having lost just two of 10 games.

Ironically, the key contributor to the superb campaign, has been a former Mumbai Indians man. Hardik Pandya, who had been with the five-time champion since 2015 before being released ahead of the mega auction, has led from the front.

He is Titans’ leading scorer with 309 runs. Shubman Gill and David Miller, too, are in good nick. If the top-order doesn’t click, there is Rahul Tewatia to whack those sixes.

Titans has also been served well by its strong attack featuring Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

As for Mumbai Indians, it will be hoping that Rohit is amongst the runs again, which would ease the pressure on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. It also needs the bowlers to continue from where they left off at Navi Mumbai.