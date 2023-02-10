HamberMenu
Ind vs Aus 1st Test | Rohit scores ton; Jadeja-Axar extend India’s lead to 144 runs on Day 2

Rohit Sharma (120 off 212 balls) batted with composure to bring up a hard-fought century, his ninth in the format

February 10, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Nagpur

PTI
Indian captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2nd day of the 1st Test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, on February 10, 2023

Indian captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2nd day of the 1st Test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, on February 10, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel extended India’s lead to 144 runs after Rohit Sharma scored a century as the hosts ended day two of the opening Test against Australia at 321 for seven here on Friday.

Ind vs Aus series preview | India eyes WTC final spot, Australia seeks revenge

Also Read |Ind vs Aus Test | Jadeja’s fifer, Rohit’s fifty put India on top at the end of Day 1

Despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals at the other end, Rohit (120 off 212 balls) batted with composure to bring up a hard-fought century, his ninth in the format.

However, the Indian skipper became his Australian counterpart’s first victim as a Pat Cummins delivery sent Rohit’s off stump cartwheeling.

All-rounders Jadeja (66 not out) and Axar (52 not out) then combined forces, scoring unbeaten fifties, to put India in a strong position.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy (5/82) continued to impress in his debut game as he picked up four wickets on Friday, including the scalps of Virat Kohli (12) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7).

Scoreboard

Australia 1st Innings: 177 all out

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 77/1) Rohit Sharma b Cummins 120 KL Rahul c and b T Murphy 20 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b T Murphy 23 Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b T Murphy 7 Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b T Murphy 12 Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8 Ravindra Jadeja not out 66 Srikar Bharat lbw b Murphy 8 Axar Patel not out 52

Extras: (LB-2, NB-3) 5

Total: (For 7 wickets in 114 overs) 321

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168, 6-229, 7-240

Bowling: Pat Cummins 18-2-74-1, Scott Boland 17-4-34-0, Nathan Lyon 37-10-98-1, Todd Murphy 36-9-82-5, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, Matt Renshaw 1-0-7-0.

