Victory Parade wins main event

Trainer D. Netto’s ward Victory Parade (Akshay Kumar up) won the Rainbows For Life Plate, the chief event of Sunday’s (Dec.20) races.

The winner is owned by Mr. V.Krishna Das, Dr. Veeramanchaneni Bharat, Mr. Rajat Parthasarathy & Mr. Adhiraj Parthasarathy.

Akshay Kumar rode three more winners on the day.

Trainer Laxman Singh saddled three winners today.

1. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), (Terms), Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II): FALCON EDGE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Proud (Irvan Singh) 2, City Of Bliss (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Total Darc (Arshad Alam) 4. Nk, 2, 1-1/4. 1m 7.76s. ₹10 (w), 5, 12 and 7 (p). SHP: 51, THP: 36, FP: 155, Q: 105, Tanala: 407. Favourite: City Of Bliss.

Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P.Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H.Sequeira.

2. FLYING TREASURE PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STUD POKER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Due Diligence (Irvan Singh) 2, Chuckit (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Queen Daenerys (Darshan) 4. Not run: Mark My Day. 1/2, 3/4, 2. 1m 28.46s. ₹13 (w), 7, 7 and 8 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 11, FP: 138, Q: 86, Tanala: 865. Favourite: Stud Poker.

Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breedings Pvt Ltd, Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta rep. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Susheel Kumar Gupta & Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), (Terms), Maiden, 2-y-o only, (Cat. II): INDIE (Akshay Kumar) 1, The Prospect (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Unmatched (Koushik) 3 and Hot Seat (Md. Ismail) 4. Not run: City Of Blessing. Nk, 2-1/4, 1-1/2. 1m 7.95s. ₹12 (w), 5, 6 and 14 (p). SHP: 12, THP: 56, FP: 48, Q: 19, Tanala: 523. Favourite: Painted Apache.

Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. RAINBOWS FOR LIFE PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & upward, (Cat. I): VICTORY PARADE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Nayadeep (Irvan Singh) 2, Consigliori (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Exclusive Blue (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2, Hd. 1m 25.89s. ₹13 (w), 13, 15 and 7 (p). SHP: 78, THP: 19, FP: 299, Q: 202, Tanala: 1,935. Favourite: Exclusive Blue.

Owners: Mr. V. Krishna Das, Mr. Veeramachaneni Bharat, Mr. Rajat Parthasarathy & Mr. Adhiraj Parthasarathy. Trainer: D.Netto.

5. FLYING TREASURE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BISATE (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Maxwell (Akshay Kumar) 2, Red Snaper (Santosh Raj) 3 and Kint Sugi (Abhay Singh) 4. Not run: Proud Legacy. 1, 4-1/4, 2-3/4. 1m 27.43s. ₹14 (w), 6, 10 and 16 (p). SHP: 21, THP: 26, FP: 52, Q: 34, Tanala: 1,856. Favourite: City Of Passion.

Owners: Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

6. MING DYNASTY PLATE (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): ARTISTRYY (Gaurav Singh) 1, N R I Heights (Abhay Singh) 2, Ruletheworld (Irvan Singh) 3 and Miss Marvellous (Arshad Alam) 4. 4-1/4, 1, Nk. 1m 53.68s. ₹42 (w), 8, 14 and 9 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 35, FP: 811, Q: 483, Tanala: 2,330. Favourite: City Of Wisdom.

Owners: Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy & Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain. Trainer: N.Ravinder Singh.

7. GALLANT COMMANDER PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65: BALIUS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Max (Arshad Alam) 2, Guiding Force (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Dancing Doll (P.Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, 1, Sh. 1m 27.76s. ₹9 (w), 5, 15 and 38 (p). SHP: 22, THP: 325, FP: 79, Q: 44, Tanala: 1,411. Favourite: Balius.

Owners: Mr. Y.Damodar & Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: R.H.Sequeira.

8. GOLDEN DAGGER PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): XFINITY (Afroz Khan) 1, Augenstern (Darshan) 2, Blink Of An Eye (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Linewiler (Santosh Raj) 4. Not run: Aintree and Brilliant View. 3, 5, Nose. 1m 14.50s. ₹8 (w), 5, 14 and 9 (p). SHP: 25, THP: 20, FP: 44, Q: 45, Tanala: 102. Favourite: Xfinity.

Owners: Mr. Syed Jameel Moosavi & Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain. Trainer: Anant Vatsalya.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹3,884 (30 tkts); 30%: ₹942 (53 tkts). Treble: (i): ₹196 (66 tkts), (ii): ₹378 (28 tkts), (iii): ₹390 (46 tkts). Mini Jackpot: (i): ₹2,584 (3 tkts), (ii): ₹1,828 (7 tkts).